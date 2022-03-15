De Krant van West-Vlaanderen huldigt de Kraks van 2021

De Krant van West-Vlaanderen ging in alle West-Vlaamse gemeentes op zoek naar iemand die zich in 2021 positief liet opmerken binnen zijn of haar gemeente. Dinsdagavond vond in Brugge de officiële hulde plaats van al die Kraks van 2021.
Zoals elk jaar gingen we met De Krant van West-Vlaanderen weer op zoek naar de West-Vlaamse helden die zich afgelopen jaar ingezet hebben voor hun gemeente: de Krak van elke West-Vlaamse gemeente.
Op 21 januari publiceerden we al alle verhalen van die bijzondere mensen. Je kan ze hier nog even nalezen.
Eerste event in BMCC
Dinsdagavond vond in het BMCC in Brugge de huldiging plaats van al die Kraks. Dat gebeurde in aanwezigheid van provinciegouverneur Carl Decaluwé, de gedeputeerden en heel wat West-Vlaamse burgemeesters.
Ook West-Vlaams Ambassadeur Dominique Persoone was aanwezig en bedankte de Kraks voor hun inzet. Tussendoor was er muziek van Het Onderspit. Het was het eerste echte evenement in het BMCC dat tijdens de coronaperiode werd geopend. (foto’s Kurt Desplenter)
