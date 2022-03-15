Abonneer
Abonneer
Brugge / Samenleving

De Krant van West-Vlaanderen huldigt de Kraks van 2021

Redactie KW
Redactie KW
20:51 4 min leestijd

De Krant van West-Vlaanderen ging in alle West-Vlaamse gemeentes op zoek naar iemand die zich in 2021 positief liet opmerken binnen zijn of haar gemeente. Dinsdagavond vond in Brugge de officiële hulde plaats van al die Kraks van 2021.

1/36

© Foto Kurt

2/36

© Foto Kurt

3/36

© Foto Kurt

4/36

© Foto Kurt

5/36

© Foto Kurt

6/36

© Foto Kurt

7/36

© Foto Kurt

8/36

© Foto Kurt

9/36

© Foto Kurt

10/36

© Foto Kurt

11/36

© Foto Kurt

12/36

© Foto Kurt

13/36

© Foto Kurt

14/36

© Foto Kurt

15/36

© Foto Kurt

16/36

© Foto Kurt

17/36

© Foto Kurt

18/36

© Foto Kurt

19/36

© Foto Kurt

20/36

© Foto Kurt

21/36

© Foto Kurt

22/36

© Foto Kurt

23/36

© Foto Kurt

24/36

© Foto Kurt

25/36

© Foto Kurt

26/36

© Foto Kurt

27/36

© Foto Kurt

28/36

© Foto Kurt

29/36

© Foto Kurt

30/36

© Foto Kurt

31/36

© Foto Kurt

32/36

© Foto Kurt

33/36

© Foto Kurt

34/36

© Foto Kurt

35/36

© Foto Kurt

36/36

© Foto Kurt

1/36

© Foto Kurt

2/36

© Foto Kurt

3/36

© Foto Kurt

4/36

© Foto Kurt

5/36

© Foto Kurt

6/36

© Foto Kurt

7/36

© Foto Kurt

8/36

© Foto Kurt

9/36

© Foto Kurt

10/36

© Foto Kurt

11/36

© Foto Kurt

12/36

© Foto Kurt

13/36

© Foto Kurt

14/36

© Foto Kurt

15/36

© Foto Kurt

16/36

© Foto Kurt

17/36

© Foto Kurt

18/36

© Foto Kurt

19/36

© Foto Kurt

20/36

© Foto Kurt

21/36

© Foto Kurt

22/36

© Foto Kurt

23/36

© Foto Kurt

24/36

© Foto Kurt

25/36

© Foto Kurt

26/36

© Foto Kurt

27/36

© Foto Kurt

28/36

© Foto Kurt

29/36

© Foto Kurt

30/36

© Foto Kurt

31/36

© Foto Kurt

32/36

© Foto Kurt

33/36

© Foto Kurt

34/36

© Foto Kurt

35/36

© Foto Kurt

36/36

© Foto Kurt

© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt
© Foto Kurt

Zoals elk jaar gingen we met De Krant van West-Vlaanderen weer op zoek naar de West-Vlaamse helden die zich afgelopen jaar ingezet hebben voor hun gemeente: de Krak van elke West-Vlaamse gemeente.

Op 21 januari publiceerden we al alle verhalen van die bijzondere mensen. Je kan ze hier nog even nalezen.

Eerste event in BMCC

Dinsdagavond vond in het BMCC in Brugge de huldiging plaats van al die Kraks. Dat gebeurde in aanwezigheid van provinciegouverneur Carl Decaluwé, de gedeputeerden en heel wat West-Vlaamse burgemeesters.

Ook West-Vlaams Ambassadeur Dominique Persoone was aanwezig en bedankte de Kraks voor hun inzet. Tussendoor was er muziek van Het Onderspit. Het was het eerste echte evenement in het BMCC dat tijdens de coronaperiode werd geopend. (foto’s Kurt Desplenter)

Zeg et ne keer

Waar heb je een fout gezien of heb je zelf een suggestie? Laat het ons dan weten.